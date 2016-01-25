Media player
Snow swimming: Plunge with a friend
Some people have found a novel use for the deep layers of snow and shared videos of themselves diving into the snow for a spot of "snow swimming".
Anna Newnam and her friend were among many who took the plunge.
25 Jan 2016
