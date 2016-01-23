La Loche Community School
Canada shooting: 'People are heartbroken'

Four people have been killed and several injured in a school shooting in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

Witnesses at La Loche Community School described screaming and more than half a dozen shots.

CBC news anchor Jill Morgan reports.

  • 23 Jan 2016
