Fireball filmed over Nevada and California

US defence officials have confirmed a streaking fireball over the skies of Nevada and California was Russian space debris.

Officials were tracking the fireball, which caught the attention of many, on Tuesday night. The rocket had been launched the day before.

  • 23 Dec 2015
