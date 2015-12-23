Media player
Fireball filmed over Nevada and California
US defence officials have confirmed a streaking fireball over the skies of Nevada and California was Russian space debris.
Officials were tracking the fireball, which caught the attention of many, on Tuesday night. The rocket had been launched the day before.
23 Dec 2015
