A deal to attempt to limit the rise in global temperatures to less than 2C has been agreed at the climate change summit in Paris after two weeks of negotiations.

US President Barack Obama, speaking from the White House after the agreement was reached, said: "Today the American people can be proud because this historic agreement is a tribute to American leadership. Over the past seven years, we've transformed the United States into the global leader in fighting climate change."

The pact is the first to commit all countries to cut carbon emissions.

The agreement is partly legally binding and partly voluntary.