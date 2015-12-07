US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
COP21: US energy secretary 'wants binding climate processes'

Ministers from all over the world are in Paris, making a final push for a new global climate pact.

The politicians will attempt to craft a deal from a draft negotiating text signed off by delegates on Saturday.

US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz told the BBC he wanted the processes around verification and climate targets to be binding.

