Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
COP21: US energy secretary 'wants binding climate processes'
Ministers from all over the world are in Paris, making a final push for a new global climate pact.
The politicians will attempt to craft a deal from a draft negotiating text signed off by delegates on Saturday.
US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz told the BBC he wanted the processes around verification and climate targets to be binding.
-
07 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-35028159/cop21-us-energy-secretary-wants-binding-climate-processesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window