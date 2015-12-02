Video

Maysoon Zayid is a Muslim woman and a comedian - a rarity in the US.

The actress is of Palestinian descent and also has cerebral palsy.

She tackles all these issues head on in her comedy.

The New Jersey native talks to the BBC's 100 Women about how she uses humour to break down barriers.

Video produced by Nadia Alhuraimi

Our 100 Women season showcases two weeks of inspirational stories about the BBC 100 Women and others who defy stereotypes around the world.

