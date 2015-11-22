Video

A man jailed in the US in 1992 for the murder of a British tourist, and other crimes that detectives and a judge told the BBC they did not believe he committed, has been released.

Last month a BBC investigation looked into the case of Robert Jones who had been in prison in the US for more than 23 years.

He was accused of and subsequently jailed for having been behind a one-man crime spree of rape, robbery and then the murder of the holidaymaker Julie Stott in New Orleans.

But it emerged another man had already been convicted for the murder and was overwhelmingly linked to all the other crimes Mr Jones was accused of carrying out.

Robert Jones spoke exclusively to our North America Correspondent, Aleem Maqbool.