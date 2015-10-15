Media player
Lamar Odom: 911 call released after collapse at brothel
The emergency 911 phone call to US police by staff at the brothel where ex-NBA star Lamar Odom collapsed has been released.
An employee of Love Ranch told emergency services Odom had been taking cocaine and libido enhancers, said a Nevada police officer.
The former LA Lakers star is in hospital, where he is on life support.
Mr Odom, who married reality television star Khloe Kardashian in 2009, has long struggled with addiction.
US media report that although Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, it had yet to be processed and she was making decisions about his medical care.
15 Oct 2015
