Satellite image of storm
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US states preparesas Hurricane Joaquin strengthens

Hurricane Joaquin, the third of the Atlantic season, has strengthened into a category 2 storm as it nears the Bahamas.

The US National Hurricane Center says Joaquin could affect the US East Coast by Sunday.

After the devastating effects of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 preparations are under way in North Carolina.

  • 01 Oct 2015
Go to next video: Dancing and tears in New Orleans