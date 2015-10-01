Media player
US states preparesas Hurricane Joaquin strengthens
Hurricane Joaquin, the third of the Atlantic season, has strengthened into a category 2 storm as it nears the Bahamas.
The US National Hurricane Center says Joaquin could affect the US East Coast by Sunday.
After the devastating effects of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 preparations are under way in North Carolina.
01 Oct 2015
