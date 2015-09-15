CCTV captures a deer in a hotel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hotel guests' surprise as deer runs through hallways

A hotel in the US had an unexpected guest when a deer smashed through a window and started running round the hallways.

CCTV captured the moment that it crashed into the dining room before setting off down a corridor.

The deer ended up in a laundry room and animal experts arrived to help free it, unharmed.

  • 15 Sep 2015