"We are not here because we are hungry," Mohamad, who fled the Syrian city of Homs and now lives outside Louisville, Kentucky, tells the BBC. "We are here because of war."

President Barack Obama has called for the US to prepare to accept "at least" 10,000 Syrian refugees next year, according to a White House spokesman.

That number is significantly higher than the 1,500 Syrians that have been permitted to re-settle in the US since the start of the conflict.

But some Congressional opponents have said refugees programmes do not properly vet those applying for refugees status.

