National Football League fans have voiced their opinions on the decision by a US judge to overturn a four-game suspension on quarterback Tom Brady.

The NFL imposed the punishment following the "Deflategate" scandal.

Its officials had found that Brady had colluded with fellow New England Patriots team members to deflate footballs below the allowable limit during a playoff game.

US District Judge Richard M Berman found that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's penalty suffered from "several significant legal deficiencies", including failing to notify Mr Brady about the possibility of a punishment against him.

