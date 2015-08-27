Media player
Obama: Hurricane Katrina 'became a man-made disaster'
Barack Obama has been speaking in New Orleans on a visit to mark the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
He said that what started as a natural disaster had become a man-made disaster and a failure of government to look out for its citizens.
27 Aug 2015
