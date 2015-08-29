Media player
How the BBC covered Hurricane Katrina
In 2005, Hurricane Katrina killed nearly 2,000 people and displaced one million more after broken levees led to disastrous flooding in New Orleans.
Residents were in desperate need for help and federal and local authorities were criticised for their response
Watch how the BBC covered the aftermath of one of the worst storms in US history
Read more about a local radio station that was a lifeline to listeners during Katrina - The Hurricane Station
29 Aug 2015
