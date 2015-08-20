Media player
Former President Carter reveals spread of cancer
Former US President Jimmy Carter has spoken publicly about how far his cancer has spread throughout his body.
The ninety-year-old said that recent liver surgery revealed the disease, which has spread to other parts of his body.
Jon Sopel reports.
20 Aug 2015
