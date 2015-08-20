Jimmy Carter
Former President Carter reveals spread of cancer

Former US President Jimmy Carter has spoken publicly about how far his cancer has spread throughout his body.

The ninety-year-old said that recent liver surgery revealed the disease, which has spread to other parts of his body.

Jon Sopel reports.

