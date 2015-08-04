A video released by the American Civil Liberty Union shows an eight-year-old child being placed in handcuffs by a school security officer.

School Resource Officer Kevin Sumner is also a deputy sheriff for the Kentucky county where the school is located.

The handcuffs, which are too large for the child's wrists, are fastened above his elbows around his biceps.

The ACLU is now suing the school district and the officer involved for the emotional and physical distress caused, both to the boy and to a nine-year-old girl who was also handcuffed by the same officer.