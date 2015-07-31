Aerial shot of mobile homes burning in a mobile home park in Sacramento, California
US mobile home park destroyed in fire

Fire has destroyed seven homes in a mobile home park near Isleton, California.

Wildfires are common in the US state, but the situation has been exacerbated by a four-year drought that has caused several wildfires.

Aerial footage showed mobile homes ablaze.

