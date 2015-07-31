Media player
US mobile home park destroyed in fire
Fire has destroyed seven homes in a mobile home park near Isleton, California.
Wildfires are common in the US state, but the situation has been exacerbated by a four-year drought that has caused several wildfires.
Aerial footage showed mobile homes ablaze.
31 Jul 2015
