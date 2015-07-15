Plane
Plane in emergency landing on US highway

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing on a New Jersey highway, narrowly avoiding collision with traffic.

The single-engine plane was carrying five people, including students from a nearby skydiving school, when it ran out of power, officials said.

No serious injuries were reported.

