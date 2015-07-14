Commuter riding rapids
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Riding rapids on 'Tube to Work Day' in Colorado

Dozens of commuters in Colorado took an alternative route to the office on Tuesday, floating down the Boulder river to their places of work.

Two friends dreamt up the idea of a Tube to Work Day in 2008 and the event has grown in popularity ever since.

  • 14 Jul 2015
Go to next video: Aussie slang video is viral hit