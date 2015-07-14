Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Riding rapids on 'Tube to Work Day' in Colorado
Dozens of commuters in Colorado took an alternative route to the office on Tuesday, floating down the Boulder river to their places of work.
Two friends dreamt up the idea of a Tube to Work Day in 2008 and the event has grown in popularity ever since.
-
14 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-33529896/riding-rapids-on-tube-to-work-day-in-coloradoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window