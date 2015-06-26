The morning gay marriage came to the US

Video

A ruling by the US Supreme Court, means that all same-sex couples in the United States now have the legal right to marry.

Hundreds gathered outside the court as the decision was made public.

The majority of people support the ruling, including President Barack Obama who delivered a statement from the White House.

But others turned out to show their disapproval.

Video produced by Rajini Vaidyanathan. Edited by Joni Mazer Field.