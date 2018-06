Video

The teenage children of one of the victims of the shooting at a church in Charleston, say they've forgiven their mother's killer.

Speaking for the first time since the attacks, they told the BBC they wanted to focus on moving on in a positive way.

Their mother, Sharonda Singleton, 45, was one of nine people shot dead.

Suspect Dylann Roof, 21, is now in custody.

The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from Charleston, South Carolina.