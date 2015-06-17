Hunter Treschl in hospital after surviving shark attack in North Carolina
Video

'Shark was biting my left arm'

A teenager who lost his left arm in a shark attack in North Carolina on Sunday has been talking about the moment the shark attacked.

Speaking from his hospital bed in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Hunter Treschl said that despite his injuries he was determined to live "a normal life with the cards I've been dealt."

