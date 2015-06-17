Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Shark was biting my left arm'
A teenager who lost his left arm in a shark attack in North Carolina on Sunday has been talking about the moment the shark attacked.
Speaking from his hospital bed in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Hunter Treschl said that despite his injuries he was determined to live "a normal life with the cards I've been dealt."
-
17 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window