Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why trans-fats might be in foods you do not expect
Trans-fats are unsafe to eat and must be banned from the food supply within three years, US regulators have said.
The US Food and Drug Administration said partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), the main source of trans-fats, are not "generally recognised as safe".
But what are trans-fats and where do they still exist in the US food supply?
Jane O'Brien reports
Filmed and edited by David Botti
-
16 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-33155176/why-trans-fats-might-be-in-foods-you-do-not-expectRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window