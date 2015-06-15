BBC Pop Up, the company's travelling bureau, is going global.

Our team of video journalists is re-launching the unit internationally, starting in Kenya in July. Ahead of President Barack Obama's visit to the country, Pop Up will be based in Nairobi throughout the month.

We will make feature videos for the BBC News website and BBC World News television channel - as well as the BBC's Swahili and Somali language services. All our stories will come from ideas suggested by you.

And we want to start a conversation with the BBC's American and African audiences. What do people in the US and Canada want to know about Kenya? And what do Kenyans think Americans - and the rest of the world - should know about their own country?

"We're hoping to be the bridge between the United States and the countries we're visiting," said Pop Up creator Matt Danzico.

"The team will first collect story ideas for our Kenya trip in Dallas, Texas, where a large portion of the Kenya diaspora in the US is based," he added. Then it's off to Nairobi to crowd-source more story ideas.

But you can also get involved with Pop Up now through our website, on Twitter or via email at bbcpopup@bbc.co.uk.