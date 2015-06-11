Latest US police violence

Video

Police in Salinas, California, say that an investigation into the use of force is underway after eyewitness video showing the violent arrest of suspect Jose Velasco surfaced on the internet.

Officers can be seen repeatedly beating Mr Velasco with batons.

The Salinas Police Department says that Mr Velasco had been assaulting his mother - Rita Acosta - in the street, but she says he wasn't trying to hurt her and that she had called the police to help her son.

Mr Velasco admits that he was high on methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.