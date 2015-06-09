Mers 'not a threat' to broad population

In South Korea, a seventh person has died from Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) and thousands more are in quarantine.

Health officials are scrambling to contain the virus, amid a sharp rise in infections, with many schools shut and hospitals taking extra precautionary measures.

"Although you'd like to see nothing like this happen, when you think about its broader implications, it really is not a threat to the broad population because it doesn't spread in a easily community-related way," explained Dr Antony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He was speaking to the BBC's Katty Kay about the outbreak.