Barack Obama
Barack Obama: 'Beau Biden was an original'

Barack Obama has delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral of former Delaware Attorney-General Beau Biden, the son of US Vice-President Joe Biden.

Beau Biden died at the end of last month from brain cancer, aged 46.

Obama said: "Beau Biden was an original. He was a good man. A man of character."

  • 06 Jun 2015