Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barack Obama: 'Beau Biden was an original'
Barack Obama has delivered an emotional eulogy at the funeral of former Delaware Attorney-General Beau Biden, the son of US Vice-President Joe Biden.
Beau Biden died at the end of last month from brain cancer, aged 46.
Obama said: "Beau Biden was an original. He was a good man. A man of character."
-
06 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window