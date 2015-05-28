Video

It's been almost a year since Islamic State (IS) stormed into Iraq, taking over the city of Mosul.

Despite counter-strikes by the US-led coalition it seems as strong as ever. Its recent capture of two other strategic cities, Palmyra in Syria and Ramadi in Iraq, has unleashed a storm of criticism about the US strategy.

That strategy is based on the coalition attacking IS from the air while local forces are trained and equipped to fight it on the ground. It's become increasingly clear that Iraq's army is not up to the job and attempts to recruit Sunni tribesmen to the battle have foundered.

Brett McGurk has been involved since the beginning as one of America's point men on Islamic State, or Daesh as he calls it, and is now President Barack Obama's deputy envoy leading the coalition.

The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher spoke to him at the State Department in Washington.