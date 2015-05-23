Jeralean Talley
World's oldest woman celebrates 116th birthday

An American woman, said to be the oldest person in the world, is celebrating her 116th birthday on Saturday.

Jeralean Talley was born in Georgia in 1899 but now lives in Michigan.

Catharina Moh reports.

