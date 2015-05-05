Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Texas cartoon attack: 'Talk on social media about event'
Islamic State (IS) has said it was behind Sunday's attack in Texas at an event showcasing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
The announcement was made via the group's al-Bayan Radio news bulletin. It described the two assailants as "soldiers of the Caliphate" and warned of further attacks against the US.
Aleem Maqbool reports.
-
05 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-32602000/texas-cartoon-attack-talk-on-social-media-about-eventRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window