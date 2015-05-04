Garland Police Spokesman Joe Harn
How Texas Prophet cartoon attack unfolded

Police in Garland, Texas, have provided new details on how two men attacked a conference exhibiting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

Garland Police Department spokesman Joe Harn said a traffic officer shot and killed two gunmen who opened fire on the venue.

The two gunmen had used assault rifles, Mr Garland said.

While bomb units detonated several suspicious items in the suspects' car, no bombs were found.

