Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baltimore protests: Police and demonstrators clash
The US city of Baltimore has declared a state of emergency amid violent protests over the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.
A week-long curfew has been announced and as many as 5,000 National Guard troops could be deployed.
Aleem Maqbool reports.
-
28 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-32491995/baltimore-protests-police-and-demonstrators-clashRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window