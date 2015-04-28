A rioter stands atop a burning car
Video

Baltimore protests: Police and demonstrators clash

The US city of Baltimore has declared a state of emergency amid violent protests over the death of a black man fatally injured in police custody.

A week-long curfew has been announced and as many as 5,000 National Guard troops could be deployed.

Aleem Maqbool reports.

