US navy shows off cannon-launched 'swarming' drones
The US navy has developed cannon-launched drones that can fly autonomously and "swarm", carrying out co-ordinated attacks.
It will enable the navy to carry out what it calls "precision low-collateral damage strikes".
The programme is called Locust, short for Low-cost UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] Swarming Technology.
Video courtesy of US Office of Naval Research
16 Apr 2015
