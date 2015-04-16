Drone being launched
US navy shows off cannon-launched 'swarming' drones

The US navy has developed cannon-launched drones that can fly autonomously and "swarm", carrying out co-ordinated attacks.

It will enable the navy to carry out what it calls "precision low-collateral damage strikes".

The programme is called Locust, short for Low-cost UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] Swarming Technology.

