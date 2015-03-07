Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Congressman John Lewis remembers Selma march 50 years on
President Obama has led events to mark the 50th anniversary of the beating of black protesters at Selma in Alabama - one of the defining moments of the American civil rights movement.
Mr Obama described the protesters as heroes - saying that they opened doors not just for African-Americans, but for every American.
Congressman John Lewis was among the injured on the bridge in 1965.
-
07 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-31784141/congressman-john-lewis-remembers-selma-march-50-years-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window