Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harrison Ford doctor: 'He was stooped over and in distress'
Actor Harrison Ford is recovering in hospital after being injured in a small plane crash in Los Angeles.
He was piloting a single-engine plane that crashed onto a golf course in Venice, near the Santa Monica Municipal Airport.
Spine surgeon Sanjay Khurana happened to be at the golf course at the time, and described what happened.
He said the actor was stooped over on the wheel in distress.
-
06 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-31772573/harrison-ford-doctor-he-was-stooped-over-and-in-distressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window