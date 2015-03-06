Emergency service personnel stand next to Harrison Ford's vintage plane after it crashed on a golf course in Venice, California - 5 March 2015
Video

Harrison Ford doctor: 'He was stooped over and in distress'

Actor Harrison Ford is recovering in hospital after being injured in a small plane crash in Los Angeles.

He was piloting a single-engine plane that crashed onto a golf course in Venice, near the Santa Monica Municipal Airport.

Spine surgeon Sanjay Khurana happened to be at the golf course at the time, and described what happened.

He said the actor was stooped over on the wheel in distress.

