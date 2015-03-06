Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harrison Ford: Hospital briefing
Hospital staff are giving an update on the condition of US actor Harrison Ford, who has been injured in a small plane crash in Los Angeles.
The 72-year-old star of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars films reported engine failure and crash-landed his vintage plane on a Venice golf course on Thursday.
He was breathing and alert when medics arrived and took him to hospital in a "fair to moderate" condition, a fire department spokesman said.
06 Mar 2015
