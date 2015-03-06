Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford: Hospital briefing

Hospital staff are giving an update on the condition of US actor Harrison Ford, who has been injured in a small plane crash in Los Angeles.

The 72-year-old star of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars films reported engine failure and crash-landed his vintage plane on a Venice golf course on Thursday.

He was breathing and alert when medics arrived and took him to hospital in a "fair to moderate" condition, a fire department spokesman said.

