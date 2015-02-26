Defendant Akhror Saidakmetov, left; an interpreter, centre; and defendant Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Court hears New York men's 'terrorism plans'

FBI agents in the United States have arrested three men, who the agency says were trying to join and support the Islamic State group.

One of them was arrested as he tried to board a flight from New York to Turkey, allegedly on his way to Syria.

The men, who all live in New York, are from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Richard Lister reports.

  • 26 Feb 2015
Go to next video: IS defector: 'I joined out of fear'