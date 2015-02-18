Media player
Marathon runner crawls to finish line after collapsing
A Kenyan marathon runner has crawled to the finish line after collapsing 50 metres from the end of the race in Austin, Texas.
Hyvon Ngetich had been leading the race when she fell.
Medical staff monitored the 29-year-old as she made her way to the finish - after she declined a wheelchair.
She still finished in third place.
18 Feb 2015
