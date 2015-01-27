Media player
Potential 'historic' snowstorm to hit US and Canada
The eastern seaboard of the United States and Canada is bracing for a massive storm, with winds of up to 80 mph (130km/h) expected to bring up to 3ft (1m) of snow.
Around 5,000 flights are cancelled, and schools have been shut.
The national weather service is describing the storm as "potentially historic".
The BBC's Wendy Urquhart reports.
27 Jan 2015
