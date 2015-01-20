Close-up of tractor-trailer tipping over as it jack-knifes across New Jersey Interstate
New Jersey driver footage of lorry jackknifing on black ice

Drivers in New Jersey had a lucky escape when an articulated lorry jackknifed on black ice on Sunday.

Oleg Varavko, whose car was blocked in on Interstate-95 following an earlier accident, filmed the large trailer as it narrowly missed him before skidding across the centre of the carriageway.

Everyone survived the accident.

