Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cuban TV tells viewers of 'important announcement'
The US and Cuba are to start talks to normalise diplomatic ties in a historic shift in relations between the two countries, say US officials.
The move is part of a deal that saw the release by Cuba of American Alan Gross and includes the release of three Cubans jailed in Florida for spying.
Cuban TV told its viewers of an upcoming "important announcement" by President Raul Castro.
-
17 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-30520628/cuban-tv-tells-viewers-of-important-announcementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window