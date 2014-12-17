Cuban TV news presenter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cuban TV tells viewers of 'important announcement'

The US and Cuba are to start talks to normalise diplomatic ties in a historic shift in relations between the two countries, say US officials.

The move is part of a deal that saw the release by Cuba of American Alan Gross and includes the release of three Cubans jailed in Florida for spying.

Cuban TV told its viewers of an upcoming "important announcement" by President Raul Castro.

  • 17 Dec 2014
Go to next video: US worker released from Cuba prison