A time capsule dating back to 1795 has been recovered from the granite cornerstone of the statehouse in Massachusetts.

Among its contents are thought to be a collection of old coins, an engraved silver plate and newspapers.

Originally made of cowhide, it is understood the capsule was first removed in 1855 and its contents transferred to a copper box to avoid further deterioration.

Secretary of State William Galvin said the fact that box seemed to be in such good condition suggested that its contents had been "pretty well preserved."

It was taken to the Museum Of Fine Arts to be X-rayed before being opened.