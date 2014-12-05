Video

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has spoken out about the need for better relations between police and the community, in the wake of protests over the decision not to indict a police officer following the death of Eric Garner.

The mayor said: "People need to know that black lives and brown lives matter as much as white lives."

"This is personal. We can see through the eyes of so many of our fellow New Yorkers", he added.

Mr Garner, a black man, died after he was held in an apparent chokehold by a white police officer.