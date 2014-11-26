Media player
Obama pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Mac and Cheese
President Barack Obama has carried out the annual White House tradition of pardoning two turkeys, preventing them from becoming Thanksgiving dinner.
This year's lucky birds are called Mac and Cheese, a traditional Thanksgiving dish itself, and will live out their days in Virginia.
President Obama acknowledged it was "puzzling" that he did this every year, while the rest of his job was much more serious, but admitted he enjoyed it.
26 Nov 2014
