Assistant Commissioner Gilles Michaud and Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau
Ottawa shootings: Police 'caught by surprise'

Police in Ottawa have said that they were caught by surprise by the shooting incidents at the National War Memorial and inside parliament.

At a news conference, Assistant Commissioner Gilles Michaud and Ottawa police chief Charles Bordeleau were questioned about whether there had been any warning about the attack.

  • 22 Oct 2014
