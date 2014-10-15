Media player
Video
Michelle Obama dances with turnip and harvests crop
A video of First Lady Michelle Obama dancing with a turnip has gone viral on the internet.
The spoof of the pop song Turn Down For What is a nod to her support for healthy eating.
She has also been helping school children from Arizona, California, Ohio and Washington, D.C. harvest the White House kitchen garden.
They collected lettuce, bell peppers, sweet potatoes and tomatoes, before enjoying a late lunch in the White House.
15 Oct 2014
