Michelle Obama and turnip
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michelle Obama dances with turnip and harvests crop

A video of First Lady Michelle Obama dancing with a turnip has gone viral on the internet.

The spoof of the pop song Turn Down For What is a nod to her support for healthy eating.

She has also been helping school children from Arizona, California, Ohio and Washington, D.C. harvest the White House kitchen garden.

They collected lettuce, bell peppers, sweet potatoes and tomatoes, before enjoying a late lunch in the White House.

  • 15 Oct 2014
Go to next video: Michelle Obama dances to Happy