US mid-term elections are just a few weeks away, with every seat in the House of Representatives and a third of the senate up for grabs.

In the run up, the BBC's North America Correspondent Aleem Maqbool is following the so-called Blues Highway through America's southern states, where some of the country's most pressing election concerns are being played out.

Looking at how those issues are being reflected in the music of today, he starts in St Louis, amid the continuing fallout from the killing of the black teenager Michael Brown.

Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser and Lindle Markwell