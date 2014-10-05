Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Albuquerque hot air balloon festival: 'Unimaginable' sights
Hundreds of hot air balloons took to the skies above New Mexico on Saturday at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
It's the largest festival of its kind anywhere in the world and tens of thousands of visitors have flocked to the city for a closer look.
Pilot Jim Lynch said a small population and weak winds make the region the ideal place for a hot air balloon flight.
05 Oct 2014
