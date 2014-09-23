Media player
US military releases footage showing strikes on IS targets
The US military has released footage showing the impact of Monday's air strikes on Islamic State (IS) militants.
Activists say at least 70 IS militants and 50 other al-Qaeda-linked fighters were killed in the strikes.
US President Obama has hailed the support of Arab nations in the air strikes, saying: "This is not America's fight alone."
23 Sep 2014
