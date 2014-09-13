Media player
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford drops re-election bid
Controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has decided to withdraw from the race for re-election as leader of Canada's largest city.
He has been diagnosed with a tumour in his abdomen.
Mayor Ford previously admitted to smoking crack cocaine but refused to step down from his position.
Jane O'Brien reports.
13 Sep 2014
